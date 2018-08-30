Construction Worker Injured in Chula Vista

A construction worker was injured Thursday in the area where luxury homes are being built in Chula Vista.

Chula Vista police and firefighters were called to Via Maggiore and Via San Vitale, north of Proctor Valley Road and east of the South Bay Expressway.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m.

The man was in an excavator near the bottom of the hill when the equipment tilted over, Chula Vista Firefighter Brad Carlin said.

The man was able to get out of the excavator but was unable to walk the 200 feet back up to the road.

Firefighters used ropes to get him safely to an ambulance.

No other information was available.

