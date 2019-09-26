Construction Projects Underway at Carlsbad Poinsettia Station

There's a major construction project in the works in North County; and when it's done, it's hoping to attract more people to mass transit.

The main purpose of the Carlsbad Poinsettia Station is for people can catch the Coaster.

The Carlsbad Poinsettia Station is just west of Interstate 5, a few blocks north of Poinsettia Lane.

Crews are working to lengthen and elevate passenger platforms, install a fence between the tracks, and even move existing tracks to make them easier for passengers to get to.

As part of the Poinsettia Station Improvements Project, construction crews will perform weekend work during the next three Saturdays: September 28, and October 5 & 12, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.