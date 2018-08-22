How will the indictment of Rep. Duncan Hunter impact the upcoming race in November? NBC 7's Danny Freeman talks with voters in the area to learn more. (Published 5 hours ago)

Following Congressman Duncan Hunter’s recent indictment, many of his constituents said they are left with a tough decision come November.

Four of these constituents shared their thoughts with NBC 7.

Some seem to be wary of his alleged misuse of funds, but still are committed to his party.

“I won’t vote for his opponent. I will tell you that, because I am diametrically opposed to his opponent's politics,” said Alpine attorney Richard Higggins. “Whether or not I vote for Duncan will be a matter that I will decide between now and the election.”

Lakeside resident Wayne Pedersen had voted for Hunter for years, but this scandal might have crossed a line for him.

“I had already made my mind up to support him and was comfortable with it, but in lieu of these allegations, it taints the man's credibility,” said Pedersen.

Others take into account Hunter’s legacy in the area. His father, Duncan Hunter Sr., served as a congressman before his son took over.

Alpine resident Terry Konja said Hunter Sr.’s word “absolutely” mattered in this case. “As a matter of fact, I know senior a lot more than junior, but senior is a very respected man as well, and he still has his position and his word in his town,” Konja told NBC 7.

Ultimately, many are left waiting to see just how everything turns out.

“Everything seems to be a witch hunt, and if he has done something wrong, then he's gonna have to pay the price,” said Alpine businessman Bobby Baldwin. “But there's due process, and let's do it the right way, not he's this, this, this, and bring a democrat into his place.”

During Hunter’s last race in 2016, he won his seat by a staggering 27 points.

He is currently serving his fifth consecutive term.