Ballast Point Brewing Co. was founded in San Diego in 1996. In November 2015, the company was purchased by Constellation Brands.

The parent company behind San Diego’s Ballast Point Brewing has shuttered the brand’s brewpub in Temecula, California, and will soon close the 80,000-square-foot “Trade Street” brewing facility in San Diego.

Stephanie McGuane, communications manager for Constellation Brands, told NBC 7 the company is closing the two Ballast Point locations in Southern California “to align resources based on declining craft trends.”

McGuane said Constellation Brands is in the process of working with Ballast Point employees impacted by the closures “to help them transition to opportunities either within or outside the company.

The brewpub in Temecula – located at 28551 Rancho California Rd., in southwestern Riverside County – had been open since 2016. It is closed effective immediately.

The Trade Street facility – a 40-barrel brewhouse located adjacent to Ballast Point’s Miramar brewpub in San Diego – had been open since late 2017. Constellation Brands expects to shutter that facility in the coming months. McGuane assured the closure of the Trade Street facility would in no way affect the Miramar brewpub, which remains open.

McGuane also said that no other San Diego-area Ballast Point brewpubs or tasting rooms would close.

“Ballast Point has been a cornerstone of the San Diego community for more than 20 years, and all other locations will remain in operation with business running as usual,” she told NBC 7. “Ballast Point will continue to have a robust presence in Southern California, and we remain committed to providing consumers with great tasting, quality products they have come to enjoy.”

In addition to these latest moves, Constellation Brands is also halting its plans to open a Ballast Point brewpub in San Francisco.

Constellation Brands bought Ballast Point Brewing in November 2015.

Under the parent company, Ballast Point has added locations in Long Beach, California, Chicago, Daleville, Virginia, the now-defunct brewpub in Temecula, and, most recently, a brewery and restaurant inside Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Most recently, Ballast Point collaborated with the San Diego Padres to brew the “Swingin’ Friar Ale,” a Padres-themed beer inspired by the club’s 50th anniversary in San Diego.

Ballast Point Brewing Company was founded in 1996 by a small group of San Diego home brewers. Over the past 23 years, it has grown into San Diego’s largest brewery.