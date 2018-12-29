The Dec. 29, 2018, edition of the Union-Tribune was not delivered to most subscribers Saturday morning, but was restored online by the morning.

A computer virus halted the Saturday morning delivery of San Diego’s Union-Tribune and other major newspapers across the nation, the publisher and editor of the U-T confirmed.

The Union-Tribune’s Jeff Light said most subscribers were left without a physical newspaper Saturday morning. Production of the LA Times, Wall Street Journal, and New York Times were also impacted.

The issue was traced to what Light referred to as “significant delays at L.A.’s Olympic Printing Plant,” which “hobbled the ability to publish.”

“The infection of computer systems affected Tribune Publishing systems that are still shared by the Union-Tribune and LA Times under a service agreement with the former owner,” a statement released by Light read. “The Union-Tribune and Times are now privately held, but are still transitioning away from the Tribune systems.”

The publisher believes the virus hit late Thursday night and spread Friday “to critical areas needed to publish the paper.”

“Technology teams from both companies made significant progress against the threat, but were unable to clear all systems before press time,” Light added.

Light said the U-T’s digital replica edition was also affected by the glitch. The company worked throughout the morning to restore the digital version for customers. It, eventually, became available online in PDF format.

Light said Joe Robidoux, Director of Distribution, said print subscribers should get Saturday’s paper, which sells for $2.77, delivered with Sunday’s edition.

The Union-Tribune has been around since 1868. According to the paper’s website, U-T publications reach 96 percent of San Diego County households each week.