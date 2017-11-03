An East County man, who runs a landscaping business with his son, had his equipment stolen this week--and now, competitors are stepping up to help.

Gordy Davis told NBC 7, this is not the only bad card he's been dealt with--his wife was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

"She’s got about 5-months to live," Davis said. "So I’m really trying to get in a position where I can take her on a long road trip and take her to a lot of things she wants to see in this world and that’s what I’m going to do."

Davis said he received a call from his son Thursday morning, informing him that their trailer was gone from their shop in Santee.

He has been running a stump grinding business for 25 years. In the past few years, Davis told NBC 7, they’ve spent a lot of time modifying equipment and making it their own.

"We’re kind of a niche within in a niche so the equipment has been modified to our needs. It’s not just something I can go out and buy," Davis said.

The stolen equipment is estimated to be approximately $33,000.

"I’ve worked 25 years to build this business in an honest productive way and people love us, we’re good people. To have this happen is not fair," he said.



Davis said it's a difficult situation but his competitors have been offering to help.

"We’ve always worked with our competitors. It’s been really heartwarming to have that happen," Davis said.

But despite the setback, Davis said his plan remains the same. He will hand the business over to his kids and go on their road trip with his wife.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.