Hundreds of people came together in Liberty Station to walk in honor of Lori Kaye, who was killed during a shooting at a Poway synagogue in April.

Friendship Walk San Diego is an annual fundraiser – something Kaye was a key organizer for – that raises funds for families with children with special needs.

More than a month after her death, Kaye’s light shined brightly on the walkers. Her family was at the walk to help kick off the event.

“She was right here last year, at registration, helping, greeting everyone,” said Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein from Chabad of Poway.

Goldstein is still healing from the wounds he suffered in the synagogue attack. He’s hoping Kaye’s legacy will encourage others to show kindness.

“Out of tragedy, we bring goodness and kindness, spreading light as much as we can,” said Goldstein.

“We’re gonna have millions of footsteps accumulated together, and Lori, in heaven, looks down with a huge smile,” Goldstein added.

Many of Kaye’s friends remember her contributions.

“It’s a big loss for all of us, not to have her here,” said Elisheva Green, executive director of Friendship Circle.

Green co-founded the Friendship Circle charity with Kaye. From registering people to getting t-shirts made, Green said Kaye did whatever it took to help her neighbors and make sure people felt at home.

“Lori was the type of person who saw that something was needed in the community, she would step up and do it,” said Green.

If you want to help Friendship Circle reach its fundraising goal of $100,000, visit its website to donate. With nearly 900 donors Sunday afternoon, the charity reached three-quarters of its goal.