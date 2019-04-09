MiraCosta College to Offer Free Tuition for 2 Years if AB 2 Passes

First-time students enrolling in MiraCosta College in the fall will have their tuition paid for if they carry at least 12 units, the community college said Tuesday.

The MiraCosta College Promise Program uses grant money to subsidize full-time students for tuition and mandatory feeds for two years. There are several steps to receiving the financial aid and you can find them on the college's website.

City News Service reports that the expansion of the program from one to two years is contingent upon the passage of Assembly Bill 2.

The proposed legislation will add $160 million into the state's community college districts to help fund the second year of free tuition, based on the number of studnets who would have been eligible to receive the subsidy during the 2017-2018 year.

Some estimates suggest 28,000 students would be eligible if the community college they attend is part of the California College Promise program.

Students must not have attended college previously in order to be elligible, according to the proposal.

The San Diego Promise program offers a similar program for students at San Diego City College, Mesa College and Miramar College.