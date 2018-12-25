Community Activists Hold Christmas Breakfast For Foster Children and the Homeless

Foster children, homeless residents and low-income families received gifts, free clothing and a warm Christmas breakfast in Encanto Tuesday morning.

Reverend Shane Harris, former president of the National Action Network and community activist, hosted the breakfast.

The annual "Christmas With the Rev" event saw a big turnout this year. San Diego City Council President Pro Tem, Barbara Bry, was among the special guests to attend.

Wrapped brand new toys were presented to children, along with clothes for the homeless.

A hot meal was served to all that attended the event on Imperial Avenue in San Diego. A festive Christmas tree with lights was prominently featured in the middle of the room.

Last year, the event served over 150 people, and over 50 children received Christmas toys, Rev. Harris said.