Community Activists Hold Christmas Breakfast For Foster Children and the Homeless - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Community Activists Hold Christmas Breakfast For Foster Children and the Homeless

The Encanto event spread Christmas cheer to those in need

By Danielle Radin

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change

    Foster children, homeless residents and low-income families received gifts, free clothing and a warm Christmas breakfast in Encanto Tuesday morning. 

    Reverend Shane Harris, former president of the National Action Network and community activist, hosted the breakfast. 

    The annual "Christmas With the Rev" event saw a big turnout this year. San Diego City Council President Pro Tem, Barbara Bry, was among the special guests to attend. 

    Wrapped brand new toys were presented to children, along with clothes for the homeless. 

    A hot meal was served to all that attended the event on Imperial Avenue in San Diego. A festive Christmas tree with lights was prominently featured in the middle of the room. 

    Last year, the event served over 150 people, and over 50 children received Christmas toys, Rev. Harris said. 

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices