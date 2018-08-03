Comic-Con Museum Hires Construction Management Firm

The Comic-Con Museum was one step closer to reality Friday when Comic-Con International hired a local company to oversee its construction.
KCM Group will manage the design, permitting and construction of the museum. The news came just a week after the massive pop-culture convention, with thousands of comics, science fiction and movie fans, ended.
"The cultural and economic significance of Comic-Con for our city cannot be understated," KCM Group president Gordon Kovtun said.
Officially known as the Comic-Con Center for Popular Culture, the museum will take over the three-story, 68,000-square-foot former site of the San Diego Hall of Champions.
The museum was long rumored but was confirmed by Comic-Con International in March 2017. Details are scarce, but the museum is supposed to provide a year-round interactive pop-culture experience.
"The museum is still in its early stages but we wanted to recruit a specialist project manager as soon as possible." Comic-Con Museum executive director Adam Smith said.
KCM Group will assist with program development, budgeting, construction-related scheduling and perform a review of the building as well as the surrounding area.
The company will also help with communication between the museum, city and other stakeholders.