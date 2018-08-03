Comic-Con Museum Hires Construction Management Firm

Cosplayers pose while dressed as the White Queen and Queen of Hearts outside Comic-Con on July 20, 2018, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. More than 100,000 are expected at the annual comic and entertainment convention. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Comic-Con Museum was one step closer to reality Friday when Comic-Con International hired a local company to oversee its construction.

KCM Group will manage the design, permitting and construction of the museum. The news came just a week after the massive pop-culture convention, with thousands of comics, science fiction and movie fans, ended.

"The cultural and economic significance of Comic-Con for our city cannot be understated," KCM Group president Gordon Kovtun said.

Officially known as the Comic-Con Center for Popular Culture, the museum will take over the three-story, 68,000-square-foot former site of the San Diego Hall of Champions.

The museum was long rumored but was confirmed by Comic-Con International in March 2017. Details are scarce, but the museum is supposed to provide a year-round interactive pop-culture experience.

"The museum is still in its early stages but we wanted to recruit a specialist project manager as soon as possible." Comic-Con Museum executive director Adam Smith said.

KCM Group will assist with program development, budgeting, construction-related scheduling and perform a review of the building as well as the surrounding area.

The company will also help with communication between the museum, city and other stakeholders.