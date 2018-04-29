Comedy & Suicide Prevention: An Unlikely Pair

Applause for a Cause, which benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will be at the Lyceum on June 21. NBC 7's Steven Luke talks to organizer Marcel Roston.

A father's love for his late daughter is leading to an unconventional approach to curbing suicide.



On June 21st "Applause For A Cause" will bring a lineup of comedians to the Lyceum Theatre in downtown San Diego to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The show will be in honor of 17-year-old Chloe Roston who committed suicide in 2014.

Marcel Roston, Chloe's father, came up with the idea as a way of bringing light to a dark topic.

"It's a fun event and suicide has such a stigma, it's such an ugly word," said Roston. "Why not bring some light to a situation that needs to be addressed, so what better way to do it than have a comedy show?"

Roston is determined not to let the tragedy of his daughter's death define him and is instead using it as motivation to draw attention to the signs of suicide and resources available in San Diego.



the tragedy that defines you, it's how you go through it. You can either let it consume you and defeat you or you can let it motivate you and drive you to change and help."

"Applause For a Cause" will be held at 7 p.m. on June 21st.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP.

Tickets can be found at evenbrite.com.

