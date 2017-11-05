Collision Sparks Spot Fires in Warner Springs: Cal Fire

A Cal Fire crew member in the area of San Marcos on April 18, 2016.

A crash in Warner Springs, east of San Diego County, sparked a series of small spot fires, Cal Fire Public Information Officer Issac Sanchez said.

The brush fires broke out around 1:33 p.m. Sunday near State Route 79 and Fink Road, Sanchez said, when a car and motorcycle collided.

The largest of the fires is one and a half acres, officials said.

A Sig Alert has been issued for the areas. Crews are expected to be at the scene for several hours.

No other information was available.

