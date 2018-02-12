A San Diego police patrol car was involved in a collision along Interstate 15 on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.

A police officer was hospitalized in a collision involving a San Diego police patrol car on Interstate 15 in City Heights Monday, confirmed police.

The patient was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital from the accident, said a spokesperson from San Diego Fire-Rescue.

California Highway Patrol confirmed there was a traffic accident involving a police car on southbound I-15 in City Heights, south of University Avenue just before 1 p.m.

The Fire Department is responding to the scene. According to CHP, a traffic alert was issued for the incident at 1:12 p.m.

A CHP officer confirmed the University Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-15 is now closed. Visit NBC 7's traffic page for immediate updates on traffic delays.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.