Shooting Reported Inside College Area Restaurant: SDPD

One person was detained following a shooting reported at a popular College Area chicken wing restaurant Thursday night.

At least one round was fired inside the Dirty Birds restaurant on El Cajon Boulevard at around 10:15 p.m., San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said.

A "possible suspect" was detained by police at the scene, according to Officer Buttle. A "possible victim" also fled the scene.

No other information was available.

