Shooting Reported Inside College Area Restaurant: SDPD - NBC 7 San Diego
Shooting Reported Inside College Area Restaurant: SDPD

By Dirty Birds is located at 6499 El Cajon Boulevard in the College Area near San Diego State University

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    One person was detained following a shooting reported at a popular College Area chicken wing restaurant Thursday night.

    At least one round was fired inside the Dirty Birds restaurant on El Cajon Boulevard at around 10:15 p.m., San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said.

    A "possible suspect" was detained by police at the scene, according to Officer Buttle. A "possible victim" also fled the scene.

    No other information was available.

