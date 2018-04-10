1 Arrest in Pursuit From College Area to Lemon Grove - NBC 7 San Diego
1 Arrest in Pursuit From College Area to Lemon Grove

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    A man was arrested Tuesday after a police pursuit that began in the College Area ended in Lemon Grove.

    The pursuit began overnight when San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was notified about a stolen car near Alvarado Road and 70th Street in La Mesa.

    The driver continued into Lemon Grove, deputies said, where he ditched the vehicle and ran, jumping over a fence.

    Deputies initially lost sight of the suspect but then, minutes later, a neighbor alerted them that the suspect was in her garage.

    Deputies and La Mesa police officers surrounded the home and arrested the suspect.

      

