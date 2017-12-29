‘Hoarder’ Forced Out of College Area Home for Cleanup

Extreme measures were taken Friday to rid a college-area San Diego neighborhood of a hoarder house.

The San Diego's City Attorney's Office was granted approval Friday from Judge Robert Styn to temporarily evict a homeowner on Alumni Place so a cleanup crew can clear out the three-bedroom home.

Most homes on Alumni Place, a quiet cul-de-sac, are freshly painted with manicured lawns, but one home is different.

Inspectors say for several years, they're received dozens of complaints about, foul odors, rodents, trash and junk inside and out. Debris overflows into neighbors' yards and doors and windows are blocked, creating a hazard, the city attorney's office said.

That home belongs to Alex Iatridis, who city officials call a "hoarder."

The city sought voluntary compliance but some piles of rubbage towered more than 8-feet, creating a fire hazard that could affect neighbors. The city said Iatridis ignored notices demanding he get rid of the junk.

The court-ordered injunction that forces Iatridis to live in a city-provided hotel or rental apartment while his home is made safe.

Neighbors are glad the city is taking care of the problem home.

"I think it is a good idea," next door neighbor Archie Liston said.

Recently, Liston had to take measures to protect his home from the troubles next door.

"I had to buy rat traps and put them in my garage. I caught about 15," Liston said.

The City Attorney's office says the property was inspected 20 times over the last two years. Code enforcement sent multiple notices and issued citations totaling $2,500.

"Even though he has a right to live in his house and be safe, at the point where it puts everybody else at risk, something has to be done," Deputy District Attorney David Miller said.

Miller said it's more than an eyesore — hoarder homes can be fire traps that put firefighters, homeowners and surrounding structures at risk.

“A house like that presents a fire hazard to the neighborhood and we don't want anything bad to happen," neighbor Lisbeth Hargraves said.

Hargraves was torn between protecting her own family and dealing with the problem compassionately.

It's a really good thing that the city can step in and give him help when he couldn't help himself," Hargraves said.

Several attempts to reach Iatridis’ at home and by phone were unsuccessful.

Cleanup, temporary housing and court costs will not be the burden of tax payers. The city will roll it all into a lien against the property, leaving the homeowner responsible for paying it.