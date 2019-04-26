2nd Suspect Arrested in December Shooting Outside Liquor Store

A second man has been arrested, accused of murder in the shooting death of a man in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood just days before Christmas.

Dionte Floyd, 31, was shot just before 6 p.m. on December 22 in the parking lot of Aztec Liquor located at 5225 El Cajon Blvd. near 52nd Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A second man was wounded in the shooting.

On Thursday, San Diego police arrested Kaelon Daniels, 19, in Lakeside and booked him into the county jail on charges of first degree murder and attempted murder in the first degree.

Latest Details on Colina Del Sol Homicide

Daniels is slated to appear in court Monday for an arraignment.

He is the second suspect to be arrested in the case. On jan. 30, Mason Williams, 20, was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the first degree.

A fight broke out between two groups of men before the shooting started, SDPD Lt. Anthony Dupree said at the time of the shooting.

The area is home to a small shopping center that also includes a pho restaurant.