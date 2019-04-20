Investigators are trying to find out who killed a 53-year old woman on Estrella Avenue in San Diego's Colina Del Sol neighborhood. NBC 7's Allison Ash has more. (Published Friday, April 19, 2019)

San Diego police have identified a woman found dead inside her home in Colina Del Sol earlier this week after her daughter – concerned her mother wasn’t answering her calls – went to check on her.

San Diego Police Department Acting Lt. Chris Tivanian said Roun Choeun, 53, suffered traumatic injuries to her upper body at her home in the 4000 block of Estrella Avenue Thursday night.

According to investigators, it was Choeun’s own adult daughter who discovered her mother’s body at around 8 p.m. that night. The daughter told police she had been trying to call her mom but grew worried after she couldn’t reach her.

The daughter went to the mom’s home to check on her. Inside, police said the daughter discovered her mother injured and unconscious. She called 911.

Neighbors Remember Woman Killed in Colina Del Sol

When officers arrived at the home three minutes later, Tivanian said Choeun was declared dead at the scene. Police have not yet specified the nature of Choeun’s injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still gathering evidence to determine the events that led to the homicide. As of Saturday morning, police did not have a suspect in custody. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

On Friday, Choeun’s neighbors told NBC 7 the victim lived at the home on Estrella Avenue with a man, either her boyfriend or husband. Neighbors said Choeun babysat her grandchild during the day and also collected cans around the area to make ends meet. The couple was described as quiet, and neighbors said they mostly kept to themselves.

On Friday, flowers had been left outside the victim’s home as a small memorial to Choeun.