Cold Temps to Dip Even Lower Heading into Weekend

Temperatures creating the wintry weather in San Diego County will dip lower over the next 48 hours.

Some mountain communities may see freezing temperatures, according to the NBC 7 First Alert Weather forecast.

However, folks living in other areas will also see temperatures drop we head into the weekend.

"Even for those beach and coastal communities, this weekend will be cold and clear," NBC 7's Dagmar Midcap said. "Even with that maritime influence, still you’ll be on that cooler side."

Cold Night Could Spell Threat for Some Plants Trees

NBC 7's Danny Freeman talks with gardeners about the forecast which could spell dangerously low temperatures for delicate plants and trees in San Diego County. (Published 5 hours ago)

The forecast calls for temperatures in East County as low as the mid-30s. The same will be true for those living in areas near Escondido and Rancho Bernardo.

Mountains will be sinking down to that upper 20-degree mark, Midcap said.

At Walter Andersen Nursery in Poway, Senior Manager David Ross said they are in good shape for the cold.

With the exception of a few plants outside the nursery - ficus, some succulents, giant Birds-of-paradise - most will not need extra coverage.

As long as it doesn't freeze, a lot of the nursery's fruit trees will actually love the bit of cold, Ross said.

"The winters have been so mild, we've had poor fruit sets for things like apricots and plums," he said. "Some variety of fruit need a little bit of winter chill."

Crops growing at the Indian Summer Farm in Escondido have been fine, owner Andrew Murphy said. Although, he will be watching the temperatures closely as we head into the weekend.

"Like my eggplants over in the corner there," he said, "We're going to have a freeze come in probably this Saturday and I have a cloth over it right now."

A wind advisory was also issued by the National Weather Service through 4 p.m. Friday with gusty north to northeast winds expected to develop Thursday evening.