Wintry Weather Marks Last Day of February

The powerful winter storm that swept the region and brought more than an inch of rain and several inches of snow to San Diego County has moved on.

Temperatures will be low Wednesday and the skies will be partly cloudy, NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said.

Students in the Julian Union School District and the Spencer Valley School District will have late starts Wednesday due to the snow on the roads.

Seven inches of snow fell on Palomar Mountain with Julian receiving 6 inches and Mt. Laguna getting 5 inches, the National Weather Service reported.

Storm totals for San Diego's coastal areas in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Del Mar and San Ysidro reporting approximately half an inch of rain.

In the valleys, Ramona, Lakeside, Alpine, Escondido and Valley Center reporting nearly three-fourths of an inch of rain.

February ends with a chilly, cloudy day as we look ahead to more rain on the way.

Another much wetter storm was expected to enter California from the north late Wednesday and reach the southern half of the state late Thursday.



In Santa Barbara County, the approaching storm has prompted a recommended evacuation warning.

Evacuations aren't mandatory but a "high risk for loss of life and property exists," the statement warned.

The Sheriff's Office said a storm moving in Thursday night and continuing through Friday was expected to dump up to two-thirds of an inch of rain per hour in the area -- a downfall heavy enough to create isolated mudflows near the burned areas.



The area is still trying to recover from a fire in December that destroyed entire neighborhoods and left mountains above the communities burned bare of brush and trees whose roots might have stabilized the soil.

Last month, rain sent tons of mud and debris smashing into homes in Montecito, killing more than 20 people.