San Diego’s Cohn Restaurant Group will now be running some of the businesses belonging to The Patio Group – several eateries linked to a San Diego executive accused of defrauding investors.

The local hospitality heavy-hitter owned by David and Lesley Cohn announced Tuesday The Patio on Lamont in Pacific Beach, Surf Rider Pizza in La Mesa and Ocean Beach, and Saska’s in Mission Beach would be “under the operational guidance” of the Cohn Restaurant Group (CRG) starting Sept. 30.

“We understand this is a challenging situation, but we believe The Patio on Lamont, Surf Rider (OB and La Mesa) and Saska’s are great restaurants that guests will continue to enjoy into the future,” David Cohn said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to working with the teams at each location so they can continue to provide great food, ambiance and hospitality.”

As of now, The Patio Group still owns those four eateries, but CRG will operate them, a public relations representative told NBC 7.

Local Real Estate Investor Accused of Loan Fraud

However, CRG said The Patio on Goldfinch in Mission Hills and Fireside by the Patio in Liberty Station will not be operated by CRG and will close on or around Sept. 30 – the day after San Diego Restaurant Week wraps up. Both of those restaurants, plus The Patio on Lamont, are currently participating in the bi-annual dining event.

The Patio Group restaurants were operated by San Diego business executive Gina Champion-Cain, who is accused of defrauding investors out of $300 million through her real estate company, American National Investments.

A 19-page civil complaint filed last month by the Securities and Exchange Commission against Champion-Cain alleged she had misled investors into believing they had an opportunity to fund high-interest, short-term loans to people seeking California liquor licenses.

SEC claimed Champion-Cain would tell investors they could make a return on each license that was approved. She allegedly forged and fabricated documents, according to the complaint, and then allegedly used the money from investors to fund her other businesses like The Patio chain restaurants, Saska’s, coffee shops, lifestyle brands and rental properties.

In CRG’s announcement, the group said the “court-appointed receiver” for American National Investments had placed four of The Patio Group restaurants under the “operational guidance” of CRG. But, again, that agreement did not include any other businesses belonging The Patio Group.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances surrounding the withholding of certain funds from the receivership estate, all retail and free-standing restaurant locations except for the ones under the operational guidance of the Cohn Restaurant Group will be closing on or around September 30, 2019,” a press release read.

The Patio Group also ran Himmelberg's in the East Village, Bao Beach in Mission Beach, and Swell Coffee Co., which has cafés in Mission Beach and Del Mar. Also under the brand was The Patio Marketplace, which according to the American National Investments website, includes two coffee shops in San Diego and two in Irvine, California.

Tuesday's announcement confirmed The Patio Marketplaces would continue to be operated by The Patio Marketplace, LP. La Casa del Zorro – a resort and spa in Borrego Springs – will also continue to be operated by The Patio Marketplace, LP, the release said. The desert resort is not part of the ongoing SEC litigation involving Champion-Cain.

The Cohn Restaurant Group has been around for nearly 40 years. The hospitality collective runs 27 restaurants including well-known spots like Corvette Diner, The Prado at Balboa Park, Coasterra, Island Prime, and Indigo Grill, just to name a few.

NBC 7 has reached out to a representative from CRG for further details on this restaurant shake-up. This story will be updated with that response.