CoCo Vandeweghe Returns to Action with Aviators

CoCo Vandeweghe has been a spectator during the 2019 tennis season. That's the result of an ankle injury, which has kept her out of action since October. But that changed Monday night.

The pro out of Rancho Santa Fe made her long-awaited return.

"I feel like I've been practicing long enough and I actually want to do the real thing."

Vandeweghe got to do that at home, making her season debut for the Aviators. She won her singles match against Taylor Townsend 5-3, and lost in doubles with teammate Anna-Lena Groenefeld.

Before last year's setback CoCo won the 2018 U.S. Open Doubles Championship with top-ranked Ashleigh Barty. Back in 2017 she made the semifinals at the U.S. and Australian Opens, and reached No. 10 in the WTA rankings.

Now she's healthy, and has her sights set on the final Grand Slam of the season.

"I'm definitely looking forward to the U.S. Open, and getting myself as prepared as possible. Obviously I have to get some matches under my belt, and so I'm gonna have some conversations after this match tonight with my coach, my rehab team and all that stuff to rigure out what the first tournament will be."

CoCo and the Aviators are off Tuesday. They visit Springfield Wednesday, then return for home matches Thursday and Friday.