Coaster and Amtrak services between Oceanside Transit Center and Santa Fe Depot will be closed the next two weekends, March 3-4, and 10-11.

The North County Transit District (NCTD) said the closures are due to construction.

The rail will re-open with its regularly scheduled services on Monday, but the NCTD is cautioning travelers that all trains may experience up to 15-minute delays.

Closures in April and October are also expected this year, according to the NCTD website.