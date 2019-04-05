Coast Guard Seizes 7.1 Tons of Cocaine in International Waters, Offloads in San Diego

More than 7.1 tons of cocaine seized by the U.S Coast Guard was offloaded off the U.S Coast Guard Cutter Waesche Friday in San Diego.

The Coast Guard seized the cocaine in international waters, off the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America, from February to late March.

The drugs were seized during six separate interdictions and are worth up to $190 million.

“This moment was the moment we all as a crew have been waiting for,” Medina Echevarria, Petty Officer said.

Coast Guard Offloads 7.1 Tons of Cocaine in San Diego

The seizures were conducted by crews from Coast Guard cutters Active, Steadfast and Waesche.

Along with the seized cocaine the Coast Guard also captured ten smugglers, who will be prosecuted in the U.S.