Coast Guard Completes Daring Rescue Mission Off San Diego Coast

Video released by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) shows the daring rescue of an ill man who was sailing off the coast of San Diego.

The San Diego Sector USCG was contacted just after noon on Friday to help a sailor who was displaying symptoms of severe dehydration.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew with a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Special Tactics and Rescue Team member aboard flew to the oat about 100 miles west of San Diego.

The mast of the sailboat could've caused problems for the helicopter, so a rescue swimmer was lowered into the ocean and got the patient off the boat and into the water a safe distance away from the vessel.

A recue basket was lowered and the patient was hoisted into the Jayhawk.

The crew flew back and was able to transfer the patient to awaiting medical personnel by 4 p.m., and the patient was then taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment. He was reported to be in stable condition.

No other information was available.

