Coachella Announces 2019 Livestream Schedule

Migos perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 22, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Couch-surfers unite: If braving the desert heat, dust and overall exhaustion for the annual Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival doesn't exactly appeal to you, just stay home and enjoy it all from the comfort of your couch. As in years prior, the massive Indio fest has announced that it will livestream the majority of its weekend performances via three YouTube channels (at this link).

More than 65 artists are scheduled to have their sets beamed right into your living room, laptop, phone, etc. -- so you can plan on lounging around in your sweatpants and having Thai food delivered from your favorite spot (no need for all those forks buddy, it's just for me).

Whatever your choice of nosh and/or clothing, you'll have plenty of great music to bask in -- including headliner sets by Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande -- as well as the premiere screening of "Guava Island," the brand-new Childish Gambino/Rihanna film on Saturday!

As if that isn't enough, Coachella has also announced that, for the first time ever, it will be streaming its second weekend performances as well! How many ways can we win with this whole thing? Incredible.

Refer to the full livestream schedule below (each set's respective YouTube channel is noted in parentheses next to their name).

Friday, April 12:

4:15 p.m. – Hurray for the Riff Raff (2)

4:15 p.m. – Los Tucanes De Tijuana (3)

4:40 p.m. – Juaz (3)

5:10 p.m. – JPEGMAFIA (1)

5:40 p.m. – Mon Laferte (2)

5:45 p.m. – SG Lewis (3)

5:55 p.m. – Kacey Musgraves (1)

6:25 p.m. – Gorgon City (2)

6:30 p.m. – Calypso Rose (3)

6:45 p.m. – Jaden Smith (1)

7:20 p.m. – dvsn (3)

7:25 p.m. – Tierra Whack (2)

8:05 p.m. – Polo & Pan (3)

8:30 p.m. – BLACKPINK (1)

9:00 p.m. – Rüfüs Du Sol (2)

9:30 p.m. – Khruangbin (3)

9:35 p.m. – The 1975 (1)

10:30 p.m. – Janelle Monáe (1)

11:15 p.m. – Charlotte Gainsbourg (2)

11:25 p.m. – Childish Gambino (1)

11:30 p.m. – Nora En Pure (3)

12:00 a.m. – DJ Snake (2)

12:05 a.m. – Kayzo (3)

Saturday, April 13:

04:15 p.m. – Arizona (1)

04:15 p.m. – Wallows (2)

04:15 p.m. – Jambinai (3)

04:35 p.m. – FKJ (3)

05:00 p.m. – "Guava Island: A Childish Gambino Film" (1,2,3)

06:00 p.m. – Mr. Eazi (2)

06:00 p.m. – Steady Holiday (3)

06:30 p.m. – The Interrupters (3)

06:40 p.m. – Mac DeMarco (2)

07:05 p.m. – Bazzi (1)

07:15 p.m. – Clozee (3)

07:30 p.m. – Sir (2)

07:50 p.m. – J Balvin (1)

07:55 p.m. – Virgil Abloh (2)

08:00 p.m. – Bob Moses (3)

08:25 p.m. – Maggie Rogers (2)

08:45 p.m. – Weezer (1)

08:50 p.m. – Gryffin (3)

09:15 p.m. – Christine and the Queens (2)

09:30 p.m. – Four Tet (3)

09:50 p.m. – Billie Eilish (1)

10:15 p.m. – Juice WRLD (2)

10:30 p.m. – Parcels (3)

11:00 p.m. – Tame Impala (1)

11:05 p.m. – Wiz Khalifa (2)

11:15 p.m. – Smino (3)

11:55 p.m. – Kid Cudi (2)

12:00 a.m. – Little Simz (3)

12:30 a.m. – Bassnectar (1)

Sunday, April 14: