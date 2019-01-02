Coachella Announces 2019 Lineup

It's finally arrived: The moment people have been waiting for since the last time this happened ... Yep, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has orchestrated the big reveal for spring 2019, the 20th iteration of the big bonanza.
On Wednesday evening, Coachella tweeted out the full lineup poster, which includes Childish Gambino headlining Friday, April 12 and 19; Tame Impala headlining Saturday, April 13 and 20; and Ariana Grande headlining Sunday, April 14 and 21 (talk about a thrilling tax season).
Other big names to see this year include Janelle Monae, the 1975, Diplo, Rufus Du Sol (read their recent SoundDiego interview here), Anderson Paak, Solange, Kid Cudi, Weezer, Aphex Twin, J. Balvin, Khalid, Zedd, Bad Bunny, Dillon Francis, Chvrches, YG, H.E.R., Playboi Carti, Pusha T, and so many others.
Perhaps the biggest headline out of this year's festival's reveal (for locals) is the inclusion of San Diego's very own the Frights! It's insane to think just five years ago, the surf-punk band was opening (not even headlining!) our Halloween SoundDiego LIVE party at the Office in North Park, and now look at 'em -- right smack in the middle of Friday's lineup! Congratulations, guys. Well deserved (check out our recent interview with band frontman Mikey Carnevale here).
And if you've been watching SoundDiego TV, you've also seen quite a few of the lineup's acts on recent episodes, like Billie Eilish, Mon Laferte, Beach Fossils, SOB x RBE, Alice Merton, Soccer Mommy, and more!
Three-day general admission passes go on sale here on Friday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. PST. Snap 'em up quick.
The 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Lineup
Friday, April 12 and 19
- Childish Gambino
- Janelle Monae
- The 1975
- DJ Snake
- Diplo
- Rufus Du Sol
- Blackpink
- Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals
- Kacey Musgraves
- Juice WRLD
- Ella Mai
- Los Tucanes de Tijuana
- Fisher
- Jaden Smith
- Nina Kraviz
- Rosalia
- Gorgon City
- Mon Laferte
- Khruangbin
- Kayzo
- dvsn
- King Princess
- Chris Lake
- Jauz
- The Interrupters
- Hot Since 82
- Charlotte Gainsbourg
- Sophie
- Nicole Moudaber
- Tierra Whack
- Polo & Pan
- Beach Fossils
- Yellow Days
- The Frights
- Nora En Pure
- Yves Tumor
- SG Lewis
- Kero Kero Bonito
- JPEGMAFIA
- Calypso Rose
- Nic Fanciulli
- Kolsch
- CamelPhat
- Let's Eat Grandma
- Anna Lunoe
- Amelie Lens
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- Walker & Royce
- Turnstile
- Rat Boy
- 88Glam
- Ross From Friends
- Lauren Lane
- Still Woozy
- Bakar
- Blond:ish
- Tomasa del Real
- Las Robertas
- Dave P.
Saturday, April 13 and 20
- Tame Impala
- Solange
- Kid Cudi
- Weezer
- Aphex Twin
- J Balvin
- Billie Eilish
- Bassnectar
- Four Tet
- Christine and the Queens
- Wiz Khalifa
- Mac DeMarco
- Bazzi
- Maggie Rogers
- Sheck Wes
- Gryffin
- Bob Moses
- Virgil Abloh
- Tale Of Us
- Mr Eazi
- Sabrina Claudio
- Ty Segall & White Fence
- Deep Dish
- Smino
- FKJ
- SiR
- Idris Elba
- Parcels
- JAIN
- Soulection
- Turnover
- Sales
- Stephan Bodzin
- CloZee
- Arizona
- Murda Beatz
- Jambinai
- Ame
- Chon
- Little Simz
- Adriatique
- Lee Burridge
- The Garden
- Agoria
- Hop Along
- Shame
- Superorganism
- Serpentwithfeet
- Ookay
- Steady Holiday
- Javiera Mena
- The Messthetics
- The Red Pears
- Heidi Lawden
Sunday, April 14 and 21
- Ariana Grande
- Khalid
- Zedd
- Gesaffelstein
- Bad Bunny
- Dillon Francis
- Chvrches
- YG
- Cirez D
- Playboi Carti
- H.E.R.
- Blood Orange
- Pusha T
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra
- Kaytranada
- Gucci Gang
- Jon Hopkins
- Sofi Tukker
- Burna Boy
- Lizzo
- Dermot Kennedy
- SOB x RBE
- Clairo
- NGHTMRE
- Perfume
- Boy Pablo
- Guy Gerber
- HYUKOH
- Emily King
- Dennis Lloyd
- Alice Merton
- Shallou
- 070 Shake
- Soccer Mommy
- Rico Nasty
- Cola Boyy
- Wallows
- Mansionair
- Nocturnal Sunshine
- Dusky
- Yotto
- Patrice Baumel
- Easy Life
- Jan Blomqvist
- U.S. Girls
- Iceage
- Men I Trust
- Charlotte de Witte
- Social House
- Ocho Ojos
- Razorbumps
- Tara Brooks