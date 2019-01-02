Coachella Announces 2019 Lineup

It's finally arrived: The moment people have been waiting for since the last time this happened ... Yep, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has orchestrated the big reveal for spring 2019, the 20th iteration of the big bonanza.

On Wednesday evening, Coachella tweeted out the full lineup poster, which includes Childish Gambino headlining Friday, April 12 and 19; Tame Impala headlining Saturday, April 13 and 20; and Ariana Grande headlining Sunday, April 14 and 21 (talk about a thrilling tax season).

Other big names to see this year include Janelle Monae, the 1975, Diplo, Rufus Du Sol (read their recent SoundDiego interview here), Anderson Paak, Solange, Kid Cudi, Weezer, Aphex Twin, J. Balvin, Khalid, Zedd, Bad Bunny, Dillon Francis, Chvrches, YG, H.E.R., Playboi Carti, Pusha T, and so many others.

Perhaps the biggest headline out of this year's festival's reveal (for locals) is the inclusion of San Diego's very own the Frights! It's insane to think just five years ago, the surf-punk band was opening (not even headlining!) our Halloween SoundDiego LIVE party at the Office in North Park, and now look at 'em -- right smack in the middle of Friday's lineup! Congratulations, guys. Well deserved (check out our recent interview with band frontman Mikey Carnevale here).

And if you've been watching SoundDiego TV, you've also seen quite a few of the lineup's acts on recent episodes, like Billie Eilish, Mon Laferte, Beach Fossils, SOB x RBE, Alice Merton, Soccer Mommy, and more!

Three-day general admission passes go on sale here on Friday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. PST. Snap 'em up quick.

The 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Lineup

Friday, April 12 and 19

Childish Gambino

Janelle Monae

The 1975

DJ Snake

Diplo

Rufus Du Sol

Blackpink

Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals

Kacey Musgraves

Juice WRLD

Ella Mai

Los Tucanes de Tijuana

Fisher

Jaden Smith

Nina Kraviz

Rosalia

Gorgon City

Mon Laferte

Khruangbin

Kayzo

dvsn

King Princess

Chris Lake

Jauz

The Interrupters

Hot Since 82

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Sophie

Nicole Moudaber

Tierra Whack

Polo & Pan

Beach Fossils

Yellow Days

The Frights

Nora En Pure

Yves Tumor

SG Lewis

Kero Kero Bonito

JPEGMAFIA

Calypso Rose

Nic Fanciulli

Kolsch

CamelPhat

Let's Eat Grandma

Anna Lunoe

Amelie Lens

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Walker & Royce

Turnstile

Rat Boy

88Glam

Ross From Friends

Lauren Lane

Still Woozy

Bakar

Blond:ish

Tomasa del Real

Las Robertas

Dave P.

Saturday, April 13 and 20

Tame Impala

Solange

Kid Cudi

Weezer

Aphex Twin

J Balvin

Billie Eilish

Bassnectar

Four Tet

Christine and the Queens

Wiz Khalifa

Mac DeMarco

Bazzi

Maggie Rogers

Sheck Wes

Gryffin

Bob Moses

Virgil Abloh

Tale Of Us

Mr Eazi

Sabrina Claudio

Ty Segall & White Fence

Deep Dish

Smino

FKJ

SiR

Idris Elba

Parcels

JAIN

Soulection

Turnover

Sales

Stephan Bodzin

CloZee

Arizona

Murda Beatz

Jambinai

Ame

Chon

Little Simz

Adriatique

Lee Burridge

The Garden

Agoria

Hop Along

Shame

Superorganism

Serpentwithfeet

Ookay

Steady Holiday

Javiera Mena

The Messthetics

The Red Pears

Heidi Lawden

Sunday, April 14 and 21