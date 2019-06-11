Coachella 2020 Advance Ticket Sale Announced

INDIO, CA - APRIL 20: "Overview Effect" is seen during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 20, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

You know what they say: The early bird gets the worm. And if you’re planning on scoring tickets to the 2020 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival before it inevitably sells out, your best (and earliest) chance to snag 'em is Friday, June 14.

On Monday, festival organizers Goldenvoice officially announced that the 2020 event's two weekends will be held on April 10-12 and April 17-19, with advance ticket sales beginning Friday, June 14, at 11 a.m. PST at Coachella.com.

A three-day general admission pass will run you $429 (or a $25 down payment and six subsequent monthly payments of $67.33 if you're on the Coachella payment plan). Ticketholder hopefuls will be able to utilize the Payment Plan during this purchase period only (by selecting "Payment Plan" from the checkout options). There is a four general-admission pass purchase limit per person.

In other news, there will also be official travel packages up for grabs via Valley Music Travel beginning on Thursday, June 13, at 11 a.m. PST, which include general admission or VIP festival passes plus local resort accommodations and Any Line Shuttle service. Visit Coachella.com for more information.

While mum’s the word on who’s playing next year, 2019 festivalgoers were treated to huge names like Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Ariana Grande, the 1975, Janelle Monae, Diplo, Kid Cudi, J Balvin, Zedd, Chvrches, YG, Pusha T and others.

Of course, for those who can't pony up the cash, Coachella should -- as in years prior -- livestream at least some of its performances via YouTube. Last year marked the first time the festival streamed both weekends, with more than 40 million viewers tuning in.

Be sure to stay tuned to SoundDiego for more information as it’s provided.