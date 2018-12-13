A series of threats were called into law enforcement agencies in San Diego County amid a wave of bomb threats reported across the U.S.

As of noon, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department was responding to multiple calls from private businesses reporting bomb threats in communities like San Marcos, Vista and Lakeside.

The first call was received at 10:21 a.m. at DEI Holdings on Viper Way.

Several other businesses received similar calls, deputies said.

One reporting party stated he was told to provide $20,000 or a bomb would be detonated.

The San Diego Police Department told NBC 7 they have received calls from more than 10 locations in Miramar, Carmel Valley, Sorrento Valley, Otay Mesa, Kearny Mesa and Mission Beach.

Law enforcement authorities around the United States were responding to a wave of bomb threats, many of them sent by email.

The New York police department was monitoring "multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city."

Nearly a dozen threats were received at businesses throughout South Florida, including in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach. At least three others were reported in Orlando.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after multiple bombs threats were allegedly mailed to "numerous businesses in the state." Authorities said the MSP Fusion Center is tracking the activity.

An employee at a Chicago-area hospital told authorities they received an email about a bomb threat to the building Thursday around noon.

State police in Connecticut were investigating what they called several “suspicious incidents” across the state, including at a school in Griswold, the National Shooting Association and a plaza in Seymour.

This is a developing story