Clouds Increase Over San Diego, Some Sprinkles Possible

San Diegans will see an increase in clouds Wednesday and may be met with some sprinkles, though little rain is expected, according to forecasters.

"The best chance I think is going to be a sprinkle as we go through the day today," NBC 7's Sheena Parveen said.

Clouds will linger throughout the day with a slight break in the afternoon. The coverage was expected to create mild temperatures across the county Wednesday.

Temperatures in coastal areas will hover around the mid-60s, inland areas will stay in the low 70s, the mountains will be in the upper 50s and the deserts will see temperatures near the 80-degree mark.

Gray skies are expected to clear in time for the San Diego Padres season opener at Petco Park on Thursday.

Parveen said the morning may start with some clouds and a chance of sprinkles, but by the time first pitch is thrown, at 1:10 p.m., sunny skies are in the forecast.

