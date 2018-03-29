Closures on Cesar Chavez Day 2018

Friday is Cesar Chavez Day in honor of the civil rights and labor movement leader, and a number of local are closed.

Here’s a look at what’s closed and what’s open around the region:

County offices, libraries and animals shelters will close Friday.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open, with the exception of the following: Fallbrook Community Center, Lakeside Community Center, Spring Valley Community Center, Spring Valley Gymnasium, 4S Ranch Recreation Office and Community Teen Centers.

All City of San Diego Administrative Offices, libraries, recreation centers and pools are closed.

Public buildings at Balboa Park are closed, including the Botanical Building, Casa Del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building.

Parking meters and time restrictions for parking on streets will not be enforced.

San Diego County Superior Court is closed as well as county offices.

Mission Trails Regional Park’s visitor center is open.

Chollas Lake is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

San Vicente Reservoir is open a half-hour before sunrise to sunset.

Golf courses are open as scheduled, holiday rates apply.

The Miramar Landfill is open.

The following skate parks will be open during regular business hours: Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park, Carmel Valley Skate Park, Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park, Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park, Robb Field Skate Park, City Heights Skate Park and Linda Vista Skate Park.



