A 12-hour full freeway closure of the northbound and southbound 15 Freeway in Corona is planned for Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Time to find a detour for the I-15 in Corona.

The Corona Public Works Department, along with a partnership with the California Department of Transportation, has scheduled a demolition of the I-15/Cajalco Road Bridge as part of the I-15/Cajalco Road Interchange Improvement Project.

The demolition will require full overnight closures of the I-15 to be able to safely demolish the bridge on Saturday, June 29 through Sunday, June 30, and closures will begin at 7 p.m. on Cajalco Road and will open back up by 10 a.m.

According to the city of Corona, regional and local detours will be placed to ease traffic from the construction area. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, as delays are expected. The Road Interchange Improvement Project features the reconstruction of the interchange located on 15 Freeway at Cajalco Road from Temescal Canyon Road to Bedford Canyon Road.

The $45 million investment includes the expansion of Cajalco Road from a two-lane bridge to a six-lane overcrossing bridge with a new alignment north of the bridge. In addition, the bridge will include a striped median, outside shoulders and a sidewalk on the southern side, according to the city of Corona.

"It is an exciting day in Corona to see this important phase of the project come to completion," said Public Works Director, Nelson Nelson. "The improvements will increase the capacity of the bridge and ramps in order to reduce congestion and accommodate projected growth in the area.

The road completion is estimated to be done by this Fall.

For more project and detour information, please visit the project webpage at www.i15Cajalco.com