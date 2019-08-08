Scheduled Closure for Southbound SR-163 From 1-8 to Downtown

Southbound State Route 163 from Interstate 8 to downtown San Diego will be closed Thursday night into early Friday morning as Caltrans crews resume striping work.

The closure will start from 11:30 p.m. Thursday night to 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

All motorists will be detoured to southbound Interstate 5 to continue to the SR-163/10th Avenue ramp to reach downtown San Diego.

Caltrans crews started striping work Wednesday night.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed and road closures visit the Caltrans website.