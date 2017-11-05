Dozens gathered outside Civic Center Plaza to push for alternate forms of energy at a climate action rally downtown Sunday.

The goal of the rally was to push for renewable wind, water and solar energy systems to replace fossil fuels.

“It’s not that fossil fuels are a wonderful system,” rally organizer Derek Casady said. “It’s that they’re money-making.”

Derek Casady, 81, along with his wife Nancy have been volunteering for the San Diego chapter of the Climate Mobilization Coalition for the last two years. Derek says he wants to do something good to make his grandchildren proud.

“We’re going to have people standing up and demonstrating and saying we don’t want [fossil fuels] anymore,” he said.

The Climate Mobilization Coalition is a national organization pushing to eliminate the energy source.

“With fossil fuels killing 200,000 people annually in the U.S. — not to mention millions more worldwide — and scientists at Scripps Institution of Oceanography saying there is a possibility of human extinction from climate disruption this century, a new energy system is required,” said retired San Diego Superior Court Judge and chairman of the SDCMC Robert C. Coates.

Sunday’s rally is the sixth event organized by the coalition. SDCMC hopes to eventually get three percent of San Diego’s population, which is roughly 30,000, to attend a rally in order to bring attention to the cause and create change.