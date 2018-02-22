Man Stuck on San Diego Cliff Calls 911 for Help

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called early Thursday to help a man who found himself stuck on the cliffs above Torrey Pines State Beach.
The man used his phone to dial 911 just after 6:30 a.m. to report that he could not make his way back down the cliffs.
Firefighters hiked down from the top of the cliffs and found the man sitting in a nook of the cliffs approximately 40 feet above the beach.
He was not injured, firefighters said.
Crews were likely going to use a ladder to get the man safely down.
Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.