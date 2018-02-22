Man Stuck on San Diego Cliff Calls 911 for Help - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Stuck on San Diego Cliff Calls 911 for Help

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 7:19 AM PST on Feb 22, 2018 | Updated 5 hours ago

    San Diego Fire-Rescue worked to rescue a man who found himself stuck 40 feet above the beach near La Jolla.

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018)

    San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called early Thursday to help a man who found himself stuck on the cliffs above Torrey Pines State Beach.

    The man used his phone to dial 911 just after 6:30 a.m. to report that he could not make his way back down the cliffs.

    Firefighters hiked down from the top of the cliffs and found the man sitting in a nook of the cliffs approximately 40 feet above the beach. 

    He was not injured, firefighters said. 

    Crews were likely going to use a ladder to get the man safely down.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

