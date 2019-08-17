The fifth annual Clear the Shelters event, a nationwide pet adoption initiative, will be held Aug. 17, 2019. Hundreds of participating shelters will waive or discount fees as part of the one-day adoption drive.

The goal is to #ClearTheShelters by finding forever homes for as many animals as possible.

Over 100,000 pets were adopted during last year’s event, but millions more remain homeless. Every year, 6.5 million animals end up in shelters nationwide — and only 3.2 million are adopted, according to the ASPCA.

Dozens of local shelters will take part this year in Clear the Shelters. Refer to the interactive map above to identify a participating shelter near you and help us Clear The Shelters San Diego!