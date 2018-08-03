

NBC and Telemundo stations around the country will team up with hundreds of shelters on Aug. 18 for the fourth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive.

Last year, more than 80,000 pets were adopted from over 900 shelters across the country. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped 153,651 pets find forever homes.

Many of our NBC 7 viewers have adopted animals that have changed their lives for the better. In preparation for Clear the Shelters, we're sharing their photos of their pets and their stories.

If you'd like to send us a photo of your rescued animal and write a few sentences about your rescued animal, you can send the photos to isee@nbcsandiego.com.