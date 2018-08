NBC and Telemundo stations around the country will team up with hundreds of shelters on Aug. 18 for the fourth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive.

Last year, more than 80,000 pets were adopted from over 900 shelters across the country. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped 153,651 pets find forever homes.

Many of our NBC 7 staff members have adopted loving forever friends. In preparation for Clear the Shelters, take a look at NBC 7 staff and their furry friends.