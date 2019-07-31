Help us Clear The Shelters, San Diego!

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are joining forces with San Diego County animal shelters and rescue centers on Saturday, August 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to find as many animals as possible their forever homes.

Shelters across the county will waive adoption fees for one day only for the fifth annual Clear the Shelters initiative, a national partnership between NBC, Telemundo and animal shelters across the country.

Twelve local shelters participated in Clear the Shelters last year, which helped 608 animals find new homes. More than 100,000 pets were adopted from over 1,200 shelters across the country and, since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped 256,688 pets find forever homes.

Every year, millions of companion animals end up in shelters across the country. And while shelter adoption rates have been steadily rising since 2011, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 1.5 million animals — 860,000 cats and about 670,000 dogs — are still euthanized each year due to overcrowding.

The number of euthanized animals could be reduced dramatically if more people adopted pets instead of buying them.

Dozens of local shelters will take part this year in Clear the Shelters. Refer to the interactive map above to identify a participating shelter near you and help us Clear The Shelters!

Here are our local shelters: