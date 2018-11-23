Man Crashes Near-Century-Old Classic Car During Test Drive - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Man Crashes Near-Century-Old Classic Car During Test Drive

The passenger in the classic car was a potential buyer being taken on a test drive

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change

    Two men were injured Friday when the classic car they were in went off the roadway and into a drainage ditch, ejecting them from the cabin.

    The owner of the 1920 Model T roadster, a 49-year-old man, was showing the car to a potential buyer, a 40-year-old man, when he crashed on Chateau Drive near Verley Court, police said.

    Police said the owner lost control of the near-100-year-old car for unknown reasons. Drugs, alcohol or any other suspicious activity don't appear to be a factor in the crash, according to SDPD.

    The driver suffered potential head trauma. SDPD did not specify the passenger's injuries but said they were less severe. Both were taken to the hospital.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices