Man Crashes Near-Century-Old Classic Car During Test Drive

Two men were injured Friday when the classic car they were in went off the roadway and into a drainage ditch, ejecting them from the cabin.

The owner of the 1920 Model T roadster, a 49-year-old man, was showing the car to a potential buyer, a 40-year-old man, when he crashed on Chateau Drive near Verley Court, police said.

Police said the owner lost control of the near-100-year-old car for unknown reasons. Drugs, alcohol or any other suspicious activity don't appear to be a factor in the crash, according to SDPD.

The driver suffered potential head trauma. SDPD did not specify the passenger's injuries but said they were less severe. Both were taken to the hospital.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.