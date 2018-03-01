San Diego firefighters aiding a woman and child involved in a crash in Clairemont Wednesday night offered a small but kind gesture to the victim: to help with her groceries.

Just before 9 p.m., the woman and the driver of a trailer collided along Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near Mercury Street. No one was seriously injured in the crash, but a child riding with the woman complained of minor pain following the accident, so the woman had to take the child to Rady Children’s Hospital.

As San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) firefighters helped those involved in the crash, they noticed the woman had bags of groceries in her car.

The firefighters offered to store the groceries for her at the fire station so the items wouldn’t spoil while she took the child to the hospital. They told the woman she could pick up her groceries later when she had time.