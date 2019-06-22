Police officers look at the victim's car after an alleged road rage incident led to shots being fired on June 22, 2019.

An alleged road rage incident in San Diego’s Clairemont Mesa area early Saturday led to one driver firing shots at another and blowing out the victim’s window, the victim told police.

The San Diego Police Department said the victim reported he was fired on by another motorist at around 3 a.m. on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. He claimed he and the suspect got into some sort of altercation on the road and, soon, it turned violent.

He said the suspect fired a gun at his car; the bullets blew out the passenger side window.

The victim was not hit by the gunfire, police said, and no one was hurt in the alleged fit of road rage.

After the gunfire, the victim drove to the parking lot of a Motel 6 on Alvarado Boulevard in La Mesa and called police to report the incident. Officers with the La Mesa Police Department met the man in the parking lot and called SDPD to take over the investigation, as the alleged shooting took place in the City of San Diego.

At the scene, the victim sat on a curb and explained what had happened to officers. The glass on the passenger side window of his car was gone.

At this point, the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Police have not released a description of the suspect's vehicle.