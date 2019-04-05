One person was hurt in a home robbery in Clairemont Friday, San Diego police confirmed.

The SDPD said the robbery happened at around 11:50 a.m. at a home at Ashford and Marlesta streets. Police said at least one victim had been hurt in the robbery.

Officers swarmed the neighborhood and focused their attention on securing the home where the robbery had happened.

At this point, the severity of the victim's injuries and details of the robbery are unknown.

No other information was available.

