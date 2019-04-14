A driver veered off the road and plummeted down a 75-foot ravine in Clairemont Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Police said the man was driving northbound on Genesee Avenue when he lost control and was sent down a ravine near State Route 52 just after 3 a.m.

The man was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to officials.

The driver got himself out of the car but was seriously injured.

More than half a dozen firefighters could be seen bringing him slowly up the ravine

The man was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for his injuries, officials said.

No other information was available.

