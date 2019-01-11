SDPD Searching Canyon for 2 Attempted Burglary Suspects in Hiding

Police are searching for two men who ran into a canyon in Clairemont after burglarizing a nearby home.

The San Diego Police Department said the homeowner called 911 after he saw two men in his backyard through his remote surveillance system.

The homeowner told police he heard a window break so he made some noise and scared the would-be burglars off.

Police said the man then went outside with his gun to defend his property but was told by dispatchers over the phone to go back inside because officers were on their way.

The homeowner cooperated but left his gun on a table in the backyard. SDPD said the weapon was found where he left it.

Police said one of the suspects was in a grey hooded sweatshirt and the other was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

Officers set up a perimeter around the canyon.

No other information was available.

