L. Hall makes the journey from his home in East County to Camp Pendleton to work as a K-9 officer. It is a job he has been doing since he left the Navy several years ago. It is a way to continue to serve his country and support his family.

Hall is a father of four. One of his children, his nine-year-old son, has an undiagnosed illness. “He has scoliosis, epilepsy,” she explained. “He used to have seizures on a regular basis,” and recently had to have his arms and legs amputated.

Hall is one of 93 civilian police officers working at Camp Pendleton and on a Navy base in Fallbrook that are facing big bills after a clerical error by the Navy Office of Civilian Human Resources.

The error was made in 2008 when the force was implemented to assist military police. The Navy Office of Civilian Human Resources used the wrong the pay scale. They imputed data from a pay table with rates for the City of San Diego not the county, an error the officer were unaware of when they excepted offers to work there.

When the Defense Finance and Accounting Service Office discovered the error, they notified officers they would have to pay back the overpaid amount. Lt. Ducat says for some officers who have been with the Marine Corps Police Department, many of whom are veterans, the amount totals in the thousands.

On March 14, DFAS began sending letters to officers, notifying them of how much money they need to repay for the overpayment beginning a decade ago. For Hall, “I'm looking at $40,000 to pay back if my debt waiver is not waived.”

It was apparently discovered last year when an officer transferred bases, says Lt. Brad Ducat. Ducat, a Marine veteran, is a supervisor in the department at Camp Pendleton and owes more than $38,000. “It was still a shock even though we knew it was coming. One, I think it was just so much more than we thought was going to be,” he said.

It's a punch in the gut for these officers who are dedicated to protecting the people who live and work on the busy Marine base, responding to law enforcement calls at all hours. Ducat said, “Unfortunately we have fatalities like any community does, whether it's criminal or not, a lot of car accidents, we have domestic disturbances, which are sometimes very, very violent.”

Not only did the federal government say they were going to ask for money back from the officers, they reduced the pay scale until the officer’s union was able to put the prior pay scale back in place.

According to letters the civilian officers received from DFAS, they have three options: Pay the money back, request a payment plan, or submit a waiver for the entire amount – but there is no guarantee the waiver will be granted.

Spokespersons with the Navy and Marines tell NBC 7 they are aware of the issue and that town hall meetings have been held to help personnel understand what has happened and what will happen going forward.

“We stand in full support of our Police Officers and understand how indebtedness can impact their welfare and morale," a Marines spokesperson said. "The Civilian Human Resources Office is expeditiously coming to a resolution and will continue to advocate for our civilian personnel to be treated fairly understanding the expectations set forth by the Defense Finance and Accounting Services.“

“We understand this is challenging for our police officers and poses a substantial burden on those who provide a critical service to meet the Navy’s security requirements. Navy Region Southwest is committed to helping the officers through this process and continues to help mitigate the situation to the greatest degree possible,” a Navy spokesperson said.

Lt. Ducat says this claw back is wrong and affecting the department's morale, and he hopes the federal government will do what he says is the right thing and say, “We made a mistake. You all deserve the pay that you were initially were promised.”

NBC 7 reached out to Congressman Darrel Issa’s Office for comment on the claw back and have yet to hear back.

The civilian police officers have until April 28 to resolve their individual cases with DFAS.

As for Hall, he says his son is a fighter and he will fight too, “it's just adding unnecessary stress to what we do.”











