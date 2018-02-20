A citywide cleanup effort that strives to beautify San Diego and stop illegal dumping will keep growing, announced Mayor Kevin Faulconer Tuesday.

Faulconer made his announcement while standing in front of a pile of debris at an intersection that has frequently been trashed. It's located at the corner of Quince Street and Menlo Avenue in the Swan Canyon neighborhood.

Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman and Assistant Chief David Nisleit joined Faulconer. During his announcement, city crews picked up couches, tires, shopping carts and more trash that had been illegally tossed there.

Since May, cleanup crews have removed more than 1,000 tons of garbage from local neighborhoods as part of the "Clean SD" initiative, according to the city.

“We’re improving the quality of life for our residents with every tire, shopping cart and mattress that is picked up and hauled away," Faulconer said, in a statement. "We will clean up our neighborhoods and we will hold those who illegally dump their trash in our communities accountable.”

Now there will be even more crews available for trash removal and debris cleanup responding to requests through the city's "Get It Done" app. San Diego police will also increase surveillance and enforcement in locations where illegal dumping is common.

“Keeping San Diego clean is a shared responsibility,” Zimmerman said, in a statement. “If you choose to dump your trash illegally, expect to be cited and or arrested.”

The city's highest priority is to remove hazardous waste such as chemicals or paint, or anything blocking the public's right of way, said officials.

In May 2017, the "Clean SD" initiative was launched and includes cleanup crews in Ocean Beach, City Heights, San Ysidro, Logan Heights, Paradise Hills, Webster and Mount Hope, Mission Beach, Point Loma and Pacific Beach. City officials say these nine hotspots are notorious for illegal dumping.

So far, crews have removed 430 tires, 1,900 mattresses and box springs, 750 shopping carts and 67 appliances.

The citywide cleanup efforts provide plenty of other services such as sweeping streets, sanitizing sidewalks, removing graffiti, organizing community cleanups and holding the city's annual cleanup event.