One of SD's Tallest Buildings Could Replace Old Downtown Courthouse

A proposal that calls for a mixed-use high-rise building to replace the old San Diego County courthouse could add a new and very noticeable silhouette to the city's downtown skyline.

The focal point of the plan presented Wednesday to Civic San Diego is a $400 million, 37-story building that, if built, would be one of the tallest buildings in San Diego.

The high-rise would offer 431 units, 87 of which would be reserved for very low income residents, on W. Broadway. It would also provide more than 270,000 square feet of office space and close to 19,000 square feet of commercial space.

According to the plan, the project would include upwards of $5 million in Developmental Impact Fees that would fund a fire station, new park, and traffic circulation improvements in the area.

The project will also provide funding for the construction of a tunnel sheriff's deputies can use to safely escort prisoners out of the new courthouse building on Union Street.

Civic San Diego's review of the proposal says the project would generate nearly 600 permanent jobs.

Click here to see more sketches of the project.