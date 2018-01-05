City to Start Charging for False Home Alarm Responses

Among the heap of new legislation in place in San Diego for 2018 is a law that will allow the city to charge residents for false home security alarm trips. NBC 7's Steven Luke has the story. (Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

Among the heap of new legislation in place in San Diego for 2018 is a law that will allow the city to charge residents for false home security alarm trips that result in a visit from emergency responders.

The city says that the majority of home alarms that San Diego Police and Fire-Rescue department personnel respond to are false alarms, which takes resources away from real emergencies and strains already thin staffs. The city's hope is that the new law will encourage residents with home monitoring systems to be more vigilant in preventing false alarms.

With the new law, a false alarm can cost you as much as $2,285. Take a look at the breakdown of charges:

Fire Alarm Charges

Two false alarms per calendar year (January 1 to December 31) are allowed without penalty or fee. Subsequent false alarms of three or more in the same calendar year are subject to the following fees and penalties:

1st Occurrence: No fee

2nd Occurrence: No fee

3rd Occurrence: $195.00

4th Occurrence: $305.00

5th Occurrence: $525.00

6 or more occurrences: $2,285 each additional alarm





Police Alarm Charges

False alarm activations within a 365 day period will result as follows:

1st Occurrence: $100.00

2nd Occurrence: $200.00

3rd Occurrence: $300.00

4th Occurrence: $400.00

5 or more occurrences: $500.00 each additional alarm

No Permit Penalty: $300.00





The city will track false alarms in connection with your residential alarm permit. You will need separate permits for both your fire/harmful gas monitoring system and police alarm system. You can create an account with the city online.

Police alarm permits cost $10 for residential and commercial properties and are required if your building is monitored for burglary or robbery. Permits can be purchased online or mailed to San Diego Police Department Permits and Licensing, MS 735 at P.O. Box 121431, San Diego, CA 92112. You can also apply in person at the San Diego Police Department at 1400 E Street, San Diego, CA 92101.

Fire permits for commercial and residential properties cost $18 for two years and are required if your building is monitored for fire, smoke or harmful gas. Permits can be purchased online, and can be mailed to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department at 1010 Second Avenue, Suite 400, San Diego, CA 92101. You can also submit a fire permit in person at that location.

If you move into or take ownership of a home or business with a police or fire alarm system already in place, you must work with your alarm company to provide a certification detailing the effective date of the alarm change. Alarm permits are non-transferrable from person to person or location to location.

If you live in an apartment complex or condominium unit with an individual alarm panel for inside your unit only, you are required to have a permit. If the alarm system protects the entire building or certain common areas then the building owner is responsible.

Non-Profit organizations must obtain a police alarm permit but are exempt from the permit fee.

The city will send out separate paperwork in the mail 30 to 45 days in advance of your police or fire alarm permit expiring. You can mail back your payment or renew it online.

If you believe you were charged incorrectly for a false alarm, you will have 10 business days to provide satisfactory evidence that your alarm activation did not meet the qualifications for a false alarm under the City of San Diego Municipal Code Chapter 3 Article 3 Division 37 (Burglary/Robbery) or Chapter 5 Article 5 Division 99 (Fire/Harmful Gas).

The city describes a false alarm as an activation of an alarm system that results in a call for service where an emergency situation does not exist. It includes activations caused by mechanical or electrical failure, malfunction, improper installation, sensor sensitivity, accidental tripping, misuse or negligent maintenance by an alarm business, alarm agent or alarm user. It does not include activations caused by extreme weather conditions, telephone line problems, or any other extraordinary factors over which the alarm business, alarm agent or alarm user has no direct control.

A police false alarm does not include activations where the call for service is cancelled by the alarm user, authorized responder or alarm agent, and law enforcement, or emergency responders do not arrive at the site.

A fire false alarm does include activations where the call for service is cancelled by the alarm user, authorized responder or alarm agent, and law enforcement, or emergency responders do not arrive at the site.

If Fire-Rescue is dispatched and they leave the Fire Station, the activation is still considered a false alarm even if the call for service is cancelled. Not arriving at the site does not excuse the false alarm.

If the number of false alarms exceed the allowable amounts per calendar year (one for Police or two for Fire-Rescue), your permit is subject to revocation. You will receive written notification by mail to the address on file and will be required to provide written satisfactory evidence within 15 calendar days that the cause of the false alarm has been corrected. You must fix whatever caused the false alarms. Excessive responses by San Diego Fire-Rescue or San Diego Police may result in a misdemeanor citation.

If you would like to appeal any false alarm fees, you must send a letter of appeal within 10 calendar days of receiving an alarm permit revocation letter to Executive Director of Police Practices at 202 C Street, 9th Floor, MS 9A, San Diego, CA 92101 or Hearing Administrative Coordinator Fire Alarms Permit at 1010 Second Avenue, San Diego 92101.

More information on appeal rights and procedures can be found in Chapter 3 Article 3 Division 5 of the San Diego Municipal Code.

Below are some tips from Scripps Ranch Security on preventing false alarms and paying a penalty:

KNOW YOUR PASSWORD

If your alarm goes off (accidentally or not), many monitoring companies will call you and request a password so that they can verify you're the homeowner. Sounds simple, but if you haven't set off the alarm in a while, you might actually forget the password — so make sure it is something you can remember.

KEEP YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION UP-TO-DATE

If your alarm goes off accidentally and the monitoring service can't reach you or one of your emergency contacts, most likely they'll send the police to your home and you'll be hit with a false alarm fee. You can call our monitoring station anytime 24hrs a day and verify that we have your current home number or cell phone numbers on file.

PROGRAM YOUR CELL PHONES

Please program your cell phones with your central station phone numbers, that way you will recognize the number and not ignore it when you’re called with notification that an alarm occurred.

CALL TO CANCEL THE POLICE

This is the biggest step you can take to prevent false alarms and penalties.

If you believe it is a false alarm you can always call our monitoring center and cancel the police, even if they have already been dispatched. If we are able to cancel them before they show up to your residence then they may not charge you for a false alarm

GIVE "ALARM LESSONS"

It may seem obvious, but it's important that everyone who lives in your home or has access to it, knows how to use the alarm system properly. That includes arming the system, shutting it off, and communicating with the alarm company to cancel the police. If everyone has been duly educated, you run a lower risk of setting off a false alarm.

COMMUNICATE WITH YOUR VISITORS

For anyone you share a key with — the cat sitter, your aunt, or the friend who visits once a year —make sure you let them know you've set the alarm and that they need to turn it off. Otherwise, everyone's eardrums will blow out and you might have to pay a fee to your city.

MAKE SURE ALL YOUR DOORS AND WINDOWS ARE CLOSED AND LATCHED

A slightly open window or door can easily trigger a false alarm. Some systems will beep and prevent you from even setting the alarm if there is an open door or window. Even if don't have a sophisticated system, a slight draft through an open window can still trigger a false alarm — and defeat the purpose of the system in the first place.

CHANGE YOUR BATTERIES

When your system's sensor batteries are running low, they can cause a false alarm when the system is set. The keypad display will always show which battery is low and you will also get an email from our office with instructions on how to change them or to schedule a service appointment for our technician to replace them.

PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT YOU DO

We all get in a mode when we get home, as we grab the mail, bend down to pet the dog, or are just too distracted with the day’s events to remember to shut off the alarm. A simple act of forgetfulness could get you an unwanted visit by the police.

WATCH YOUR DECORATIONS

Believe it or not, balloons, Christmas decorations or hanging lamps can set off a motion detector — so watch where you place them and make sure they're out of the motion detector's line of sight.

DUST YOUR SENSORS ON A REGULAR BASIS

Yes, dust and cobwebs and other such particles can trigger a motion sensor, spiders like to crawl inside because it is warm so make sure to keep the area around the motion sensors free from cobwebs.