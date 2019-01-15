City of San Diego Honors the Casbah

San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward (pictured right) was on-hand to present Casbah owner Tim Mays with the city's official "Casbah Day" proclamation on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Who knew 2019 would peak halfway through January? The City of San Diego officially honored the Casbah -- the world famous rock & roll club currently celebrating its 30th anniversary (read our interview with owner Tim Mays here) -- by proclaiming Jan. 14, 2019 as "Casbah's 30th Anniversary Day."

Unanimously approved on Jan. 8 by the San Diego City Council and Mayor Kevin Faulconer, District 3 Councilmember Chris Ward presented Mays with the honor shortly before the start of Tuesday night's free show featuring the Creepy Creeps, Beehive & the Barracudas, Low Volts and the Loons. [Thanks to SD: Dialed In's Rosemary Bystrak for getting video!]

"I wanted to be here on behalf of my colleagues in the City Council. This is such an institution here in my district, that's been around in the San Diego community for 30 years now -- happy 30th anniversary, Tim!" Ward told the crowd. "You've had some unforgettable acts here, we've had a lot of great music -- but it's really an institution because it caters to local music, because it gives a place for artists to come together here and thrive, and because it gives back to the San Diego community."

"Thank you, Tim, and the entire Casbah family," Ward said before handing the framed proclamation to Mays. "We have a proclamation for your office walls here on your 30th anniversary to recognize today, January 14, 2019, as 'Casbah 30th Anniversary Day' in the City of San Diego!"

It's not the first time the city has honored Mays and the small Kettner Boulevard club -- five years ago, during its 25th anniversary, officials also proclaimed Jan. 14, 2014, as Casbah Day.

To find out more about the Casbah's year-long celebratory shows and what the future holds for the venue, read our recent interview with Mays here.